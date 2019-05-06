April 28, 2019
CEDAR RAPIDS — David E. Delever, 68, of Cedar Rapids, (formerly Wilton), passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at his home, with his family by his side.
David was born in 1951 to Harry and Marie (VandeVoorde) Delever. He grew up as the youngest of five children in the New Liberty area. In 1969, he married Dianne Vance.
David worked as a farm hand before taking a job at JI CASE. He also worked at Pioneer, Liquid Grow and retired in 2015 from Gerdau after 30 years of service.
David enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He spent lots of time hunting with his friends and family and enjoyed passing his hobby down to his grandson Elias. He was an avid member of Pheasants Forever. Spending time (and winning money) at the casino. You could frequently find him on the road for a leisurely drive, especially on the back roads. In his pastime, he would scan the internet for used cars or frequented car lots, in an effort to assist himself and his family members for different vehicles.
David is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Dianne; their son Richard (Kate) Delever of Wilton, their daughters Sandra (Ross) Heller of Drakesville, Iowa, and Trisha (Quincy Latimer of Durant,; nine grandchildren Zach, Lizzy and Dylan Delever, Morgan and Riley Heller, and Alexis, Lucas, Elias and Brias Latimer; his sister Mary (Bill) Meyer and brother Don (Joanne) Delever.
He is preceded in death by his brothers Harry and Al and his brother-in-law Dennis.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wilton. A luncheon will follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Compassus, Pheasants Forever or his grandchildren's college funds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.