February 7, 1949- February 24, 2020

NEW BOSTON — David Garner Sr., 71, of New Boston, Illinois, died unexpectedly on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Aledo, Ill.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life graveside service will be held this spring in Greenmound Cemetery, Keithsburg, Ill. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo, is assisting the family.

David E. Garner was born February 7, 1949, in Aledo, a son of John and Nell Ware Garner. David was drafted into the Army, then re-enlisted. He served two tours in Vietnam. He married Nancy Jackson; she passed away at the age of 26 on March 30, 1987. He worked construction and as an over-the-road truck driver. David then went to work for Heinz in Muscatine, retiring after 36 years.

In his younger years, he enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing. He enjoyed auctions and buying cars, and he loved to ride motorcycles. David and his long-time companion, Lois Current, loved to dance and play cards.