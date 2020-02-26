David Garner
February 7, 1949- February 24, 2020

NEW BOSTON — David Garner Sr., 71, of New Boston, Illinois, died unexpectedly on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Aledo, Ill.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life graveside service will be held this spring in Greenmound Cemetery, Keithsburg, Ill. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo, is assisting the family.

David E. Garner was born February 7, 1949, in Aledo, a son of John and Nell Ware Garner. David was drafted into the Army, then re-enlisted. He served two tours in Vietnam. He married Nancy Jackson; she passed away at the age of 26 on March 30, 1987. He worked construction and as an over-the-road truck driver. David then went to work for Heinz in Muscatine, retiring after 36 years.

In his younger years, he enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing. He enjoyed auctions and buying cars, and he loved to ride motorcycles. David and his long-time companion, Lois Current, loved to dance and play cards.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children. Melinda (Brian) Cumberworth of Rock Island, David (Dustine) Garner Jr. of Oquawka, Ill., Brandi (Mike Carle) Cole of Keithsburg, Scott (Jessica Johnson) Garner of Muscatine and Ethan (Randi) Garner of New Boston; 24 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his companion, Lois Current of New Boston and her children, Karla Horter of Warsaw and Shane Rockelman of Keokuk.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Chuck, John, Jim, Ronnie, Luann, Diane and Donna.

