January 30, 1944- April 18, 2020

WILTON — David H Brown, our devoted father and grandfather, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, to go farm the golden fields of heaven.

A drive thru visitation will be held at the Wilton Community Center/Library on Sunday, April 26, 2020, from 3-5 p.m. The casket and families will be under the portico, please use the North Entrance and not exit your vehicle.

Private family interment will be held next week at Wildasin Cemetery, rural Wilton.

He was born January 30, 1944, to Harris and Charlotte Robison Brown. He was later adopted by Edward Brown, his stepfather.

He was president of Wilton High School class of 1962 and attended Iowa State University.

He married Marilyn MacCanon Brown on April 9, 1966; they later divorced.

He was a fifth generation farmer on the Brown family farms and a lifelong member of Peace UMC, rural Wilton.

He was a member of various community organizations and served as president of Wilton Community Foundation board of directors. He was a member of the Muscatine County Farm Bureau, had served on the Muscatine County Extension council, and board member of the Wilton Rifle Club.

He will be deeply missed by his sons, Joel (Lori) Brown, Ben (Maria) Brown of Wilton; and daughter Hannah (Jeff) Reid of Moscow; his loving grandchildren, Justin, Abby, Colby, Gavin and Casen; his loyal brothers, James (Connie) Brown and John (Kim) Brown of Wilton; his aunt Roberta Jewell, Muscatine; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials can be directed to Peace United Methodist Church or Mercy Wound Clinic, Iowa City.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date.

Please visit https://www.bentleyfuneralhome.com/ to view a video tribute.

“Yes, we'll gather at the river that flows by the throne of God.”

