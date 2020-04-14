August 17, 1936-April 10, 2020
NICHOLS — David Leo Gregg, 83, formerly of Nichols, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.
Family graveside services will be held Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the Oak Ridge Cemetery, West Liberty. Burial will be in the Oak Ridge Cemetery, West Liberty. The Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to Nichols Christian Church Memorial Fund.
David was born August 17, 1936, in Iowa City, the son of Robert and Leola (Spinden) Gregg. He was a graduate of West Liberty High School in 1955 and proudly served in the United States Army from 1955-58 where he was stationed in Toole, France. On October 17, 1965, he was united in marriage to Janet Coon at the Salem Church of God, rural Ainsworth. David had worked for the Muscatine County Road Department for 25 years.
He was member of the Nichols Christian Church, served on the Nichols City Council and served as mayor, Nichols Fire Department, West Liberty Gun Club and Mount Calvary Masonic Lodge in West Liberty.
Survivors include Janet, his wife of 54 years; faithful companion cat, Ivy; sister, Caroline Nichols; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Conrad; and sister-in-law, Millie.
