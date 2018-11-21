Try 3 months for $3
David S. Hoeg

June 25, 1960-November 19, 2018

WAPELLO — David S. Hoeg, age 58, of Wapello died Monday, November 19, 2018 at the University of Iowa Hospital. The son of Martin and Myrtle (Atherton) Hoeg, he was born June 25, 1960, in Burlington. On June 1, 1991, he married Tina Connor at Wapello.

He was a graduate of the Mediapolis High School. He worked as a machinist at S and J Tube in Wapello. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wapello.

Survivors include his mother of Wapello; his wife of Wapello; two brothers, Randy and Julie Hoeg of Wapello and Bill Hoeg of New Berlin, Wisconsin; sister-in-law, Cindy and Joe Brinson of Muscatine; and nieces and nephews; He was preceded in death by his father.

The funeral service will be Saturday, November 24, 2018, at 2 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, with Rev. Chris Hinkle and Pastor Michael Scudder officiating. Interment will follow at the Wapello Cemetery. A time of visitation and fellowship will follow the interment back at the church. A general memorial has been established in his name.

Dudgeon-McCulley Funeral Home in Wapello is in charge of the arrangements.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: David S. Hoeg
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments