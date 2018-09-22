December 30, 1938-September 20, 2018
MUSCATINE — David W. Chapman, 79, of Muscatine passed away on Thursday, September 20, 2018, at the Lutheran Living Senior Campus.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 24, 2018, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Chaplain Don Combs will officiate. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery. Military Rites will be provided by the combined squads of the American Legion Post 27 and the V.F.W. Post 1565.
Visitation will be from 2 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 23, 2018, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Hospice Compassus. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
David was born on December 30, 1938, in Muscatine, the son of Albert and Charlotte Wilkins Chapman. His first marriage was to Janet Chatfield on October 19, 1962, in Columbus Junction. Together, they had two children, Michael and Carmen, and later divorced. He later married Gloria Wolfe on October 4, 1996, in Muscatine. She preceded him in death on July 22, 2018.
David was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He retired from HON after many years. He was a member of American Legion Post 27. He was also a 4-H and FFA member in his youth. He was an avid bowler, enjoyed woodworking, camping, fishing, throwing horseshoes, and loved attending county fairs.
Those left to honor his memory include his children, Michael Chapman, and Carmen Martin and husband, Terry, all of Muscatine; his step-children, Jeff Allen and wife, Tammy, of LeClaire, Gregory Allen and wife, Wendy, of Bangor, Maine, and Kimberly Heber of Mount Vernon, Iowa; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Kelsey Bell and husband, Austin, and their children, Hayden and Hudson, of Muscatine, and Megan Martin of Muscatine; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; his brothers, Donald Chapman and wife, Linda, of Muscatine, and Robert Chapman of Wilton; and one sister, Cheryl Townsley, and husband, Craig, of Letts.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and one sister, Janice Walker.
