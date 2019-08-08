August 5, 2019
WAPELLO - Dawn Nicole (McConahay) Ecklund, age 34, a lifelong resident of Wapello, died suddenly Monday, August 5, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, at the Solid Rock Baptist Church in Wapello, where visitation will be on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Dawn's memory. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.