Dawn Nicole (McConahay) Ecklund

August 5, 2019

WAPELLO - Dawn Nicole (McConahay) Ecklund, age 34, a lifelong resident of Wapello, died suddenly Monday, August 5, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Celebration of Life services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, at the Solid Rock Baptist Church in Wapello, where visitation will be on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Dawn's memory. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.

