October 8, 1957-March 26, 2019
MUSCATINE — Deborah L. Goddard, 61, of Muscatine passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at her home after a long battle with breast cancer.
Visitation will be from 3 until 7 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. A private burial will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family in care of Dean Goddard. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Deborah was born on October 8, 1957, in Muscatine, the daughter of Russell and Jean Boler Laymon. She married Dean Goddard on March 25, 1978, at the Little Brown Church, Nashua, Iowa. Together they had two children, Jason and Chrissy.
She worked at New Choices, retiring in 2019.
Deborah enjoyed flowers, gardening, bingo, horse shows, cooking, baking, crafting and her dogs. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed playing cards and going to their band concerts.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband of 41 years, Dean Goddard of Muscatine; her son, Jason Goddard and wife, Britt; grandchildren, Kaylee and Jaylynn Goddard and Michaela Shroyer; her siblings, Linda Seefeldt and husband, Wayne, of Muscatine, Bud Laymon and wife, Judy, of Wilton, and Dennis Laymon; her niece, Michele Sanders of Muscatine; her nephew, Wayne Seefeldt Jr. of Muscatine; and special great-nieces and nephews, Megan, Kali, Hunter, Emma, and Joni.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Chrissy, who preceded her in death on March 18, 2012; and one brother, Gordon Laymon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.