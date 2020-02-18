May 16, 1954-February 15, 2020
CEDAR RAPIDS — Debra L. Willis, 65, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, formerly of Tipton, Wapello and Muscatine, Iowa, died peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Fry Funeral Home, Tipton, with visitation held prior to the funeral from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Tipton Masonic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests that donations be made to the University of Iowa Stanley Museum of Art. Online memorials may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.
Debra, daughter of Lloyd and Kathleen Smith, was born on May 16, 1954, in Eagle Pass, Texas. She graduated with the Class of 1973 in Wapello, Iowa. On August 5, 1972, she was united in marriage to Alan Gary Willis in Nashua, Iowa, (Little Brown Church). She worked as a financial services director and travelld to many different nursing homes as a consultant. Since retirement, she worked as a receptionist for Grand Living in Cedar Rapids. Debra was very talented in the arts as she could draw and paint almost anything, she wrote poems and decorated cakes for family weddings and birthdays. She volunteered in Muscatine for Domestic Violence and the Iowa City Restore. Above all, she enjoyed being with family, especially her grandchildren.
Debra is survived by her two children, Jennifer (Sean) Stewart of Humboldt, Iowa, and Joseph (Katie) Willis of Iowa City, Iowa; her three grandchildren, Fletcher and Livia Stewart and Ella Willis; and her sister, Brenda Jackson of Nichols, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alan Gary Willis; and her sister, Sandra Ronan.
