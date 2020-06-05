February 1, 1955- June 4, 2020
MUSCATINE — Debra McKee, 65, of Muscatine passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Trinity Rock Island. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services in Muscatine. Private family services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Muscatine Humane Society in memory of Debra. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.
Debra Jo McKee (Oveson) was born February 1, 1955, to George and Josephine Oveson. She was one of eight siblings and as a child you would most likely find her playing up the street from her house near Fourth Street Park, spending time with her Grandma and Grandpa Hazen or enjoying her summer days at the Weed Park swim pool where her dad worked. She graduated from Muscatine High School and was a proud cheerleader there, where her beautiful smile, crystal blue eyes and school spirit shined bright. She worked at HON Industries for nearly 30 years and most everyone that knew her there would say what they remembered most about her was her energetic, hard-working and kind demeanor. She was an avid runner and enjoyed the outdoors, and in her later years loved watching the birds in her backyard, spending time with her neighbor and dear friend, Carol, and tending to her plants.
Debra has three children, Shawn Dietrich-Young, Jamee McKee Jenen (David) and J.T. McKee (Ashley) that you would often hear her doting upon. But no one had her heart quite like her beloved grandchildren, Madison, Mallory, Camryn, Parker and Evelyn (and her future grandson due this September). She never missed an occasion to send them a card with a "little" spending money, a plethora of gifts for any given holiday or a big hug whenever given the opportunity.
She also leaves behind Jim McKee; her sister, Claudia; her brothers, Ron, Tom, Craig and Rex as well as many nieces and nephews.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and will leave an unequivocal void that will be impossible to fill, but we will find peace in knowing she is in heaven with her beloved family that has greeted her with open arms.
She was preceded in death by a son, Brandon Lee Dietrich; her parents, George and Josephine Oveson; and her sisters, Michalle Colschen and Marianne Oveson.
