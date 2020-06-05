MUSCATINE — Debra McKee, 65, of Muscatine passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Trinity Rock Island. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services in Muscatine. Private family services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Muscatine Humane Society in memory of Debra. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com .

Debra Jo McKee (Oveson) was born February 1, 1955, to George and Josephine Oveson. She was one of eight siblings and as a child you would most likely find her playing up the street from her house near Fourth Street Park, spending time with her Grandma and Grandpa Hazen or enjoying her summer days at the Weed Park swim pool where her dad worked. She graduated from Muscatine High School and was a proud cheerleader there, where her beautiful smile, crystal blue eyes and school spirit shined bright. She worked at HON Industries for nearly 30 years and most everyone that knew her there would say what they remembered most about her was her energetic, hard-working and kind demeanor. She was an avid runner and enjoyed the outdoors, and in her later years loved watching the birds in her backyard, spending time with her neighbor and dear friend, Carol, and tending to her plants.