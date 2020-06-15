Delilah “Dee” Barnard

With the State of Iowa now allowing public gatherings, the family would like to invite everyone to Dee's Celebration of Life on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at the Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services. Graveside Services will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery. A memorial has been established in Dee's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Muscatine, formerly the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Funeral Home is caring for Dee's arrangements and her family.