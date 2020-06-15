August 9, 1942- April 6, 2020
MUSCATINE,-- Delilah “Dee” Barnard, 77, of Muscatine, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Premier Estates in Muscatine.
With the State of Iowa now allowing public gatherings, the family would like to invite everyone to Dee's Celebration of Life on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at the Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services. Graveside Services will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery. A memorial has been established in Dee's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Muscatine, formerly the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Funeral Home is caring for Dee's arrangements and her family.
