MUSCATINE — Delilah “Dee” Barnard, 77, of Muscatine passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Premier Estates in Muscatine. Due to the current State of Iowa restrictions on social gatherings, a public celebration of life will be held at a later date. A memorial has been established in Dee's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Muscatine, formerly the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Funeral Home, is caring for Dee's arrangements and her family.

Delilah Esther Benninger was born on August 9, 1942, in Muscatine, the daughter of William and Helen (McMahon) Benninger. Dee married Tom Barnard in 1959, and they divorced later, but remained friends. Dee loved spending time with her family. She was proud to have raised her five children in the Ardon hotel, in the town of Ardon, where she lived for over 48 years. Dee was a long-time member of Calvary Church. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and gardening. Dee's passion for animals gave her great joy in owning and operating Hidden Acre Kennels for over 30 years.