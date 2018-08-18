April 26, 1922-August 10, 2018
MUSCATINE — Delores Marie Bierman was born in Muscatine, Iowa. She married Delfred Bierman and had two children, Don Bierman and Diane Tomaszewski. She had four grandsons, Mike Bierman, Jeff Bierman, Troy Gasner and Dillon Gasner. She recently became a great-grandmother to Aulani Gasner. She passed away in Murrieta, California, after 96 amazing years of life.
Viewing was at White's Funeral Home on Friday August 17, 2018. Funeral service at Trinity United Methodist Church on Saturday August 18, 2018, at 10 a.m.
