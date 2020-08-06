October 12, 1925-August 1, 2020
LETTS — Delores L. Lamp, 94, of Letts passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Washington County Hospital. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Columbus Junction. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Letts Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Letts United Methodist Church in memory of Delores. Online condolences may be sent to the Lamp family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.
Delores Lucille Smith was born on October 12, 1925, in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Wesley and Flossie (Hubbard) Smith. Her elementary school years were at the Sand Prairie, one-room school, north of Cranston, Iowa, with Mildred Shellabarger as her only teacher, whom she dearly loved.
Delores was a child of the Great Depression of the 1930s. She loved family and always had plenty to eat, but a lot of the material things in life were hard to come by.
She worked hard every day, working in the garden, making hay with her dad and her brother, Jr., and taking care of the chickens and other livestock. She also helped in the kitchen with her mom and sister, Bev.
On September 23, 1944, she was united in marriage to Russell (Jim) Lamp in Muscatine. They farmed side by side for over 60 years, retiring in 2005.
She enjoyed boating, fishing, camping, but most of all, cooking for her family and friends. Fried chicken, blackberry pies and homemade noodles were her specialty.
Delores was happiest taking care of other people. She was a caregiver for her parents; her husband, Russell; her aunts, Margie, Bea and Nellie; and her best friend, Alice, and husband, Jim.
Delores will be deeply missed by her children, Jerry L. Lamp (Marcia) of Letts, Sally J. Trimpe (Ken) of Williamsburg and Tom J. Lamp of Lance Creek, Wyo.; her grandchildren, Bradley S. Lamp (Skip Morrison) of Plymouth, Minn., Russell L. Lamp (Heather) of Letts and Ben Lamp (Libby) of Lusk, Wyo.; step-granddaughter, Julie Frey (Cliff) of Mendota Heights, Minn; step-grandson, Brian Trimpe (Arthur Breur) of Portland, Ore.; great-grandchildren, Lydia Lamp and Emma Lamp of Letts, Dayne, Drake, Lonni and Cactus Jack Lamp of Lance Creek, Wyo., Kayla Pena of Lance Creek, and Oliver and Cora Frey of Mendota Heights; brother, Wesley Smith Jr.; sister, Beverly Murry; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Russell in 2007.
