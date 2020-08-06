× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 12, 1925-August 1, 2020

LETTS — Delores L. Lamp, 94, of Letts passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Washington County Hospital. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Columbus Junction. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Letts Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Letts United Methodist Church in memory of Delores. Online condolences may be sent to the Lamp family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Delores Lucille Smith was born on October 12, 1925, in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Wesley and Flossie (Hubbard) Smith. Her elementary school years were at the Sand Prairie, one-room school, north of Cranston, Iowa, with Mildred Shellabarger as her only teacher, whom she dearly loved.

Delores was a child of the Great Depression of the 1930s. She loved family and always had plenty to eat, but a lot of the material things in life were hard to come by.

She worked hard every day, working in the garden, making hay with her dad and her brother, Jr., and taking care of the chickens and other livestock. She also helped in the kitchen with her mom and sister, Bev.