September 23, 1932-September 23, 2019
ROCKFORD - Deloris J. Rhodes, 87, of Rockford, Ill., passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. She was born September 23, 1932, in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Maureen (Smith Seright) and Samuel Moomey. Deloris attended Muscatine High School, graduating in 1950. She married the love of her life, Roger Rhodes, on July 6, 1952. Deloris was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a diehard Green Bay Packers fan. Deloris was known by many as the doughnut lady at Jefferson High School. She enjoyed cooking, arts and crafts, making doll clothing and anything involving her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was their number one coach. Deloris was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. She will forever be remembered by those who knew and loved her.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by her children, Patricia (Dan) Henthorn, Perry (Kathy) Rhodes, Peter (Katrina) Rhodes, Paul (Kristi Thornbloom) Rhodes and Paxton (Kelli) Rhodes; grandchildren, Tony (Kim) Ambrogio, Tammy (Dave) Kelly, Joseph (Beth) Ambrogio, Chet (DeAnne) Mackiewicz, Nicholas Mackiewicz, Allen (Dana) Rhodes, Daniel Rhodes, Nikki and Jason Rhodes, Holly (Zach) Vandenbloom, Peter (Maria) Rhodes, Haley Rhodes, Heather Rhodes, Taylor (Sydnie Smith) Rhodes, Jordan (Bethany) Rhodes and Jakob Rhodes; great-grandchildren, Anthony, Adam, Giuseppi, Katie, Danny, Cody, MaKayla, Michael, McKenna, Jillian, Alex, Mason, Matthew and Hendrix; great-great-grandchild, MJ; son-in-law, Joe Ambrogio; brother-in-law, Joe Rhodes; sister-in-law, Betty Rhodes and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger; daughter, Pam Ambrogio; sisters, Dorothy Potter, Ester Goddard and Bonnie Goddard. The family would like to thank Dr. Kenton Lee from the LP Johnson Family Health Center and Veronica for their care and compassion.
Funeral Service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford, Il 61108. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial at Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a cause to be determined at a later date. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.