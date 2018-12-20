March 5, 1934-December 19, 2018
MUSCATINE — Dennis D. Poole, 84, of Muscatine passed away on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at Premier Estates.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 23, 2018, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. The Reverend Troy Richmond will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 23, 2018, at the funeral home. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Dennis was born on March 5, 1934, in Red Wing, Minnesota, the son of Clyde and Evelyn Miley Poole. His first marriage was to Mary Lou Koch and they later divorced. He married Paula Haskins Bloomhuff on June 10, 1977. She preceded him in death on November 19, 2018.
He was a veteran of the Korean War serving in combat in Korea from 1951-1952.
He retired from L.E. Myers as a power line construction project manager. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. He enjoyed traveling, playing cards, and was an avid sports card collector.
Those left to honor his memory include his children, Mary Hobbs and husband, Bob, (Alison Workman Welcher, Ridge and Jade Hobbs), Dennis Poole and wife, Joette, (Daniel and Dennis Poole), Denise Martin and husband, Terry, (Jacque, Josh, and Davida Tribbett), Michelle Hunt and husband, Russell, (Felicia Poole, Maria Lutschg, and David, Louis, and Adam Preciado), Morgan Poole and wife, Mary, (Nolan Poole), Davida Lehnen and husband, Jeff, (Cheri Stumm and Vanessa Duncan), Tracy Martz and husband, John, (Chad and Chelsea Martz), Troy Bloomhuff and wife, Tonya, (Drake and Kylee Bloomhuff), and Todd Bloomhuff and wife, Elaysa, (McKellen, Isabelle, and Hannah Bloomhuff); one daughter-in-law, Tiffany Bloomhuff; many great-grandchildren; and one sister, Audrey Madigan of St. Paul, Minnesota.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Paula; and one brother-in-law, Robert Madigan.
