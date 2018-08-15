September 14, 1956-August 13, 2018
MUSCATINE — Dennis D. Wehmeyer, 61, of Muscatine went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 13, 2018, at his home in Muscatine. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 17, 2018, at the Muscatine Baptist Chapel. Following the services, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in memory of Dennis. Cremation rites were facilitated by the FCS Life Transition and Cremation Center. The Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for Dennis' arrangements and his family. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Dennis D. Wehmeyer was born on September 14, 1956, in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, the son of Richard Sr. and Carolee (Leach) Wehmeyer. Dennis was a member of the Muscatine Baptist Chapel and enjoyed building model cars and spending time with his friends and family, especially his two granddaughters.
Dennis will be deeply missed by his daughter, Ashley (Tory) Meltzer of Muscatine and Cody Wehmeyer of Muscatine; two granddaughters, Bailee and Harper; mother, Carolee Wehmeyer of Muscatine; sister, Debra Wehmeyer and special friend, Dean Parish of Davenport; brother, Micheal Wehmeyer of Muscatine; and many nieces and nephews.
Dennis was preceded in death by his father and one brother, Richard “Rick” Wehmeyer Jr.
