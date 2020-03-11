March 8, 2020

MUSCATINE — Dennis Donald Carter, 75, of Muscatine, Iowa, passed away peacefully after a long illness on March 8, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, March 13, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home at 1931 Houser Street in Muscatine, Iowa. A private burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery in Muscatine. Memorials may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777. Online condolences may be sent to www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Having lived his entire life in Muscatine, Dennis was known by many in the community; sometimes for his innocent mischief but mostly for his persistent visits and routines. Dennis had four loves: visiting people in his hometown, riding his bright yellow moped, looking at classic cars, and fellowshipping at church. Dennis also had an amazing ability to remember birth dates, ages, phone numbers and names. A few days before Dennis' passing, he told his health care worker he was ready to see his brother and parents. And we know the reunion was amazing!

Dennis' family would like to thank all of the social work and health care professionals that helped and befriended Dennis over the years.