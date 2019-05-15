January 6, 1944-May 13, 2019
WILTON — Dennis Lee Tharp, 75, of Wilton, Iowa, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, at UnityPoint-Trinity Hospital, Bettendorf.
He was born in Muscatine on January 6, 1944, the son of Thomas and Edna (Shroeder) Tharp.
Dennis graduated from Wilton High School in 1964.
He proudly served his country in the United States Marines during the Vietnam War.
Dennis married Carolyn Hinkhouse on February 3, 1969, in Wilton.
He retired from Alcoa in Davenport after 28 years.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church of Wilton. Dennis enjoyed yard work, playing cards, the Hawkeyes, Vikings and spending time with his family.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton.
No funeral services will be held.
Inurnment will take place at the Oakdale Cemetery at a later date, with military honors.
Dennis is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Carolyn of Wilton; his sons, Richard Tharp of Davenport, Jason (Julia) Tharp of Bradenton, Fla., and Matthew (Birgeetta) Tharp of Wilton; five grandchildren, Jordan, Joshua, Grace, Morgen and Annabelle; his brother, Garey (Bonnie) Tharp of Muscatine; and his half-brother, Jerry Morrison of West Liberty.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom Tharp and Edna Morrison, and his sister, Beverly Barclay.
Memorials may be made to the Wilton Fire Department or the Prayer Shawl Ministry of the United Methodist Church.
Online remembrances may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.