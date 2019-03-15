Try 3 months for $3
Dennis P. Runyon

March 12, 2019

MOLINE — Dennis P. Runyon, 71, of Moline, Illinois, formerly of Muscatine, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alva and Norma (Gauler) Runyon, of Muscatine. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Susan L. (Trulson) Runyon, and a brother, William A. (Melissa) Runyon of Muscatine.

Services are 3 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Riverside United Methodist Church, Moline, with visitation from 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 5, at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

