March 12, 2019
MOLINE — Dennis P. Runyon, 71, of Moline, Illinois, formerly of Muscatine, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alva and Norma (Gauler) Runyon, of Muscatine. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Susan L. (Trulson) Runyon, and a brother, William A. (Melissa) Runyon of Muscatine.
Services are 3 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Riverside United Methodist Church, Moline, with visitation from 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 5, at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Share condolences and view full obituary at www.TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.