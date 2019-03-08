May 1, 1949-March 5, 2019
MUSCATINE — Dennis W. “Dink” Schreurs, 69, of Muscatine passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Pearl Valley Care Center. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Interment will be in Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. Following the interment, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Community Room. Visitation for Dink will be held on Sunday from noon until service time at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in Dink's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Dennis Wayne Schreurs was born on May 1, 1949, in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of Richard Henry Schreurs and Norma Jeanne (Kell) Honts. Dink attended Muscatine High School and later obtained his GED. Dink had worked at Loos Service Station and Plamor Lanes where he met many lifelong friends. He was later employed as a labor press operator at HON Industries. He enjoyed bowling, horseshoes, softball and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
Dink is survived by his siblings, Kevin (Sandy) Silberhorn and their children, Kassie and Ky, all of Muscatine, Sharon Swailes of Rock Island, Illinois, and Carole Ann Anderson of Fort Myers, Florida.
Dink was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard Schreurs in 1965; sister, Deborah Lamb in 2011; two nephews and one niece.
