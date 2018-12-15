Try 1 month for 99¢

December 12, 1952-December 12, 2018

MUSCATINE — Diana Gay Lensgraf, age 66, of Muscatine died Wednesday morning, December 12, 2018, at her home. The daughter of Marcus and Josephine Knight Montagna, she was born on December 12, 1952, in Muscatine.

Diana graduated from Wapello High School. She had worked as a CNA at the Muscatine Hospital and more recently with NuChoices in Muscatine. She enjoyed social networking and shopping.

Her family includes a daughter, Sun Johnson of Muscatine; a son, George Lensgraf of Muscatine; her step-mother, Nina Montagna of Muscatine; and companion, Lynn Allen Bear. She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Eric.

A gathering and viewing will be from 6-7 p.m. prior to a 7 p.m. ceremony at the Dudgeon-McCulley Funeral Home in Wapello on Monday, December 17, 2018.

Cremation will be fulfilled following the ceremony.

Condolences may be given and viewed at www.dudgeonmcculley.com.

