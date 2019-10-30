{{featured_button_text}}
Dolores Blake

March 29, 1929-October 25, 2019

MUSCATINE — Dolores Blake, 90, of Muscatine passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Lutheran Living.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Bruce Martin will officiate. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Legion. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Dolores was born on March 29, 1929, in Tipton, Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Blanche Machlan Fulton. She married Melvin W. Blake on May 29, 1957, in Ottawa, Illinois. He preceded her in death on February 1, 2000.

Dolores worked for Wiedemann Industries in Muscatine and Lutheran Living. She was a member of the American Legion.

She enjoyed bowling and listening to Elvis Presley.

Dolores is survived by her children, Tab Blake of Moriarty, New Mexico, Jacqueline J. Nicks and husband, Alan, of Hudson, and Karen Haller of Muscatine; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great- grandchildren; and sister, Margaret Sprague of Muscatine.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her children, Les Blake and Charley Cawley; and one sister, Betty Feuser.

