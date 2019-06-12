January 9, 1929-June 11, 2019
MUSCATINE — Dolores C. Tate, 90, of Muscatine passed away on Tuesday at her home.
Private burial will take place at a later date at the Memorial Park Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Dolores was born on January 9, 1929, in Des Moines, the daughter of William and Eloise Ewing Graves. She married Clifford F. "Mickey" Tate on May 25, 1942, in Rock Island, Illinois.
She was a member of Ss. Mary's Catholic Church. Dolores loved her pets and bred Yorkshire Terriers for several years. She loved crocheting, painting and spending time with her family.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Dennis B. Tate of California, Mike G. Tate of Minnesota, Kegan B. Tate of Muscatine, Mark E. Tate of Lone Tree, Monica C. Tate of California, and Antonio C. Tate of Texas; and four grandchildren, Dennis, Laura, Jameson, Grayson, and Hunter.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 1972; her daughter, Gerry Gomez; and one brother, Junior.
