Dolores R. Mann nee Stone

April 19, 1915-November 21, 2019
NORTHBROOK -- Dolores Rebecca Mann, nee Stone, of Northbrook, Illinois, was born April 19, 1915, in Brandon, Iowa, to Arthur Horace and Maree (nee Petersen) Stone.
She passed away November 21, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late GW “Wally” Mann; loving mother of Michael Arthur (Allison) Mann of New Cuyama, Calif., Barbara Maree (Jeffrey) Kaden of Bloomington, Ind., Henry Albert (Rita) Mann of Muscatine, Iowa, and Clifford Anthony Mann (Pearl Patarozzi) of Lockport, Ill.; cherished grandmother of Gregory Mann, Michael (Joe) Mann (deceased), Julie Mann, Suzanne Mann, Mary Ellen Handley, James Mann, Tammy Nowling, Cynthia Mann, William Mann, Kenneth (David) Merideth, Brenda Mann, Stacy Mann, Rebecca Rodriguez, Tara Mann and Amanda Tuetken; proud great-grandmother of 18 and great-great-grandmother of 3; dear sister of the late Leola Duncan.
Mrs. Mann was Postmaster at Ardon, Iowa, from 1948 to 1954. She taught at Garfield School in Muscatine from 1954 to 1959, before moving to Springfield, Ill., where she taught for two years. In 1961, she moved to Northbrook, Ill. She taught grade school at Rugen School and Hoffman School in Glenview for many years. Dolores and her husband were founding parishioners of St. Catherine Laboure Parish in Glenview.
Services will be held at a later date in Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Covenant Village Benevolent Fund, 2625 Techny Road, Northbrook, IL 60062.
