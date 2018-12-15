April 21, 1935-December 13, 2018
MUSCATINE — Donald A. Hecht, 83, of Muscatine passed away on Thursday, December 13, 2018, at his home.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 17, 2018, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend David Wittmann of Spangler United Methodist Church will officiate. Honorary bearers will be his great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Makenzie, Natalie, Brayton and Tinley Hecht. Casket bearers will be his grandchildren, Tyler Hecht, Tanner Hecht, Savannah Hecht, Cali Van Zandt, and Paige Van Zandt-Moody and his nephew, Matt Strajack. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery. Following the interment, a time of food and fellowship will be held at New Hope Methodist Church.
Visitation will be held from 1 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 16, 2018, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Muscatine Humane Society or the Spangler United Methodist Church. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Donald Alfred Hecht was born on April 21, 1935, in Muscatine, the son of Alfred and Myrtle Snider Hecht. He graduated from Muscatine High School, class of 1954. He married Janet Shield on September 13, 1959, at the Spangler Chapel in Muscatine. They had two children, Bryan and Beth.
He worked for Continental Baking Company, delivering Wonder Bread and then Hostess products for 35 years before retiring in 1993. He and Janet also owned the A&W Drive-In from 1972 until 1979. They then opened H&H Maytag Laundry with Janet's sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Ed Hogan, in 1981. They retired from that in 2001.
He was a member of Spangler Chapel, Elks Lodge No. 304, where he severed as Exalted Ruler from 1969-1970, and the Muscatine Moose Lodge. He enjoyed spending time with his family, motorcycle riding, boating, NASCAR, and had a pilot's license. He also served in the Iowa National Guard.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Janet Hecht of Muscatine; his children, Bryan D. Hecht and wife, Dori, of Plainfield, Indiana, and Beth Van Zandt and husband, Joe, of Muscatine; five grandchildren, Tyler Hecht and wife, Amanda, of Coatesville, Indiana, Tanner Hecht of Greencastle, Indiana, Savannah Hecht of Plainfield, Indiana, Cali Van Zandt of Muscatine, and Paige Van Zandt Moody and husband, Austin, of Richmond, Kentucky; five great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Makenzie, Natalie, Brayton and Tinley Hecht ; one sister, Nancy Strajack and husband, Jerry, of Muscatine; and a niece and several nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
