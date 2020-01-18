July 27, 1933-January 15, 2020
MUSCATINE - Donald E. Lewis, 86, of Muscatine passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Lutheran Living in Muscatine. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services, formerly the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. Following the committal service, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Community Room at the funeral home. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9–11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Berean Bible Society in memory of Donald. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com
Donald Eugene Lewis was born on July 27, 1933, in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of Walter E. and Myrle E. (Clark) Lewis. Donald was the deputy clerk for 15 years and clerk of district court for 10 years. Donald was a member of the Grace Gospel Fellowship in Denver, Colorado, for 50 years, Christian Business Committee, Muscatine Masquers Community Theatre, and Muscatine County Art Council. Donald volunteered at the Art Center and served on the Red Cross Board.
Donald will be missed by his brother-in-law, Rodger Horst of Muscatine; nieces, Julie (Stephen) Jacky of Schaumburg, Ill., and Sheila (James) Panozzo of Orland Park, Ill.; great-niece, Cara (Paul) Bernhard of Manhattan, Ill.; great-nephew, Tanner Panozzo of Plainfield, Ill.; and his caretaker, Michelle Schaapveld of Muscatine.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Rose Emily Lewis and Bonnie Jean Horst; and one brother, James E. Lewis.
