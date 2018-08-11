February 19, 1930-August 9, 2018
MUSCATINE — Donald Fifield, 88, of Muscatine passed away on Thursday, August 9, 2018, at his home. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, August 10, 2018, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the American Legion in Muscatine. Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Muscatine Humane Society in memory of Donald. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com. The Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for Donald's family and his arrangements.
Donald Lee Fifield was born on February 19, 1930, in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of Oscar P. and Evelyn (Andrews) Fifield. Donald served his country in the United States Air Force from 1947-1950. On June 14, 1953, Donald was united in marriage to Charlotte A. Patterson in Muscatine, Iowa. Donald worked for G.P.C. for 38 years, retiring in 1990. He was a member of the VFW Post 1565, American Legion Post 27, Moose Lodge 388 and Eagles Lodge 305. Donald enjoyed karaoke, fishing, camping, watching westerns and his dog, Tammy.
Donald will be deeply missed by his children, Steve (Ronda) Fifield of Muscatine, Clint Fifield of Muscatine, Debbie Hohenadel of Muscatine and Nancy (Todd) Whitlow of Eldridge; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Grace Fifield; wife, Charlotte; sister, Louise Reynolds; granddaughter, Leslie Hohenadel; four nieces; and one nephew.
