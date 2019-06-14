June 17, 1932-May 10, 2019
MUSCATINE — Donald Joe Hankins, 86, formerly of Fruitland and Montpelier, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus.
A celebration of life gathering will be held from 1 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the Island United Methodist Church. Memorials may be made to Island United Methodist Church, Fruitland Fire Department, or Hospice Compassus. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Joe was born on June 17, 1932, in Muscatine, the son of Wayne and Naomi Bowser Hankins Sr. He married Kathryn Spitznogle on September 15, 1951, in Eliza, Illinois. She preceded him in death on June 6, 2018.
He was a teacher, having taught at two one-room schools, Frog Pond and Port Louisa. He later taught at Louisa-Muscatine Junior High, retiring in 1979. He also worked as a truck farmer.
Joe was a member of the Fruitland Volunteer Fire Department and the Island United Methodist Church. He enjoyed reading, fishing, and keeping track of the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Those left to honor his memory include two sons, Greg Hankins and wife, Jan, of Cedar Falls, and Joe Hankins and wife, Marie, of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin; three daughters, Kathy Clevenger of Fruitland, and Cheryl Reed and husband, Jeff, and Eavon Lingle and husband, Dan, all of Muscatine; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Gordon Hankins and wife, Connie, and Tom Hankins and wife, Debbie; one sister, Jane Wolford and husband, Bill; and one sister-in-law, Royene Hankins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one son in infancy, Hayes Hankins; one brother, Wayne Hankins Jr.; and one son-in-law, Duane Clevenger.
