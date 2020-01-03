{{featured_button_text}}
Donald Kenneth Day

October 19, 1932-December 23, 2019

MUSCATINE - Donald Kenneth Day, 87, of Muscatine passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Bickford of Muscatine. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. at The Seventh Day Adventist Church, Muscatine.

Donald was born on October 19, 1932, to Fred and Rose (Smith) Day in Muscatine. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War as a 2nd Class Petty Officer on the USS Fremont – APA-44. Donald was united in marriage to Regina Boche on November 9, 1957, in Muscatine. He was employed by Henderson Chevrolet Oldsmobile and then by HON Industries until his retirement.

He was a member of the Church of God 7th Day. He loved studying scripture and sharing God's word with others. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, family and friends. Donald was a man of few words and valued for his wisdom. He played guitar and loved to sing and share music with others, especially on the Sabbath Day. Don took great pride in his farm, cutting acres of timber and being a good steward of the land.

He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 62 years, Regina, of Muscatine; children, DeWayne (Alice) Day of Hudson, Colorado, Barbara Day Stalkfleet of Muscatine, Doris (Clint) Rigg of Muscatine, Susan Day (Rob Livingston) of Elburn, Illinois, Nancy (Rick) Kite of Independence, Iowa, and Steven (Stacey) Day of Muscatine; and siblings, Laura Adams and Michael (Brenda) Day of Muscatine. He will be missed by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Rose (Smith) Day; siblings Melvin Day, Lloyd Day, Ivan Day, Elmus Day (in infancy), Velma McKillip, Marie Hall, Ruth Schnedler and Marjorie Herlein; and one granddaughter, Kelsey Rose Renfro.

