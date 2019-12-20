April 22, 1938-December 18, 2019
MUSCATINE - Donald Martin, 81, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at home.
Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Muscatine Community Y. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Donald was born on April 22, 1938, in Burlington, Iowa, the son of Leo Jacob and Helen Owen Martin. He first married Patricia Purdum; she preceded him in death in 1992. Later he married Nancy McDaniel on February 26, 1994, in Los Angeles, California.
You have free articles remaining.
He was employed by Central State Bank for 35 years, retiring in 2000 as a Senior Vice President. Donald was a member of St. Mathias Church. He was a long time member of the Geneva Golf and Country Club, the Muscatine Community Y, and numerous civic organizations in the community.
Donald was an avid golfer. He enjoyed playing in his poker club, loved all sports, and especially spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Martin of Muscatine; his children, Donald "Marty" Martin II of Muscatine, and Kim Vogel and husband, Tim, of Washington; three grandchildren, Ashley Vogel, Alex Voge, and Andrew Vogel; two great-grandchildren. Leo Vogel and Charolette Vogel; two brothers, Richard "Tino" Martin of Burlington and Dale Martin of Burlington; one sister, Lois Martin Duke; three sisters-in-law, Roberta Martin of Heartland, Michigan, Karen Martin of Burlington, and Joni Dyar of Ankeny; and one brother-in-law, Gary Owen of Lourmarin, France.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Patricia, in 1992; two sisters, Doris Martin and Betty Rawlings; three brothers, Leo Martin, Jim Martin, and Tom Martin; and his beloved brother-in-law, Russell Rawlings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.