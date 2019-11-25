June 1, 1928-November 22, 2019
MOSCOW, Iowa — Donald R. Jackson, 91, of Moscow, Iowa, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019, at the Wilton Retirement Community, Wilton, Iowa. Private family visitation and services will be held. Interment will be held in Hastings, Nebraska, at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Stead Family Children's Hospital, Iowa City, Iowa, at donate.givetoiowa.org in his memory. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com
Don was born in Hastings, Nebraska, on June 1, 1928, to Lloyd and Martha May (Lau) Jackson. He graduated from Hastings High School and the rest of his formal education was in Nebraska. Don married Lois L. Clark on December 27, 1949, in Hastings, Nebraska. She preceded him in death on January 22, 2007.
You have free articles remaining.
Don worked for J.M. McDonald Company, Bowen Explosives and retired from Wendling Quarries on December 1, 2001, after 39 years of service. He was a 65-year member of Masonic Lodge #61, Lexington, Nebraska, and a member of KAABA Shrine for 50 years. Don enjoyed fishing, hunting, sprint car racing and Nebraska and Hawkeye football. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Don is survived by his daughter Kerri (Jim) Swiniuch and their children: Christian and Faith Swiniuch of Tucson, Arizona, and his son David (Diane) Jackson of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, and their children: Rusty Brown and Stacie Brown, son-in-law Taylor Heidenheim of Tucson, Arizona, and seven great-grandchildren. He also survived by his special lady friend Evelyn Hinkhouse of Atalissa, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Lois, daughter Deborah Heidenheim, granddaughter Jennifer and dear companion Joyce Shuger.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.