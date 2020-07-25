× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 5, 1929-July 22, 2020

MUSCATINE — Donald Ray Schroder, 91, of Muscatine passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Lutheran Living.

Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Donald was born on April 5, 1929, in Sibley, the son of Vernon and Dorothy Zeug Schroder.

He retired from Muscatine General Hospital after 26 years. Donald was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and a former member of the Elks Lodge #304.

He enjoyed golfing, biking, going to casinos, and collecting vintage cars.

Donald is survived by his nieces, Alison Rouleau of Kensington, Maryland, and Lou Ann Cooper of Gainesville, Florida; and sister, Priscilla Mazula of Silver Spring, Maryland.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Vernon and Cullen Schroder.

