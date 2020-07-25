April 5, 1929-July 22, 2020
MUSCATINE — Donald Ray Schroder, 91, of Muscatine passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Lutheran Living.
Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Donald was born on April 5, 1929, in Sibley, the son of Vernon and Dorothy Zeug Schroder.
He retired from Muscatine General Hospital after 26 years. Donald was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and a former member of the Elks Lodge #304.
He enjoyed golfing, biking, going to casinos, and collecting vintage cars.
Donald is survived by his nieces, Alison Rouleau of Kensington, Maryland, and Lou Ann Cooper of Gainesville, Florida; and sister, Priscilla Mazula of Silver Spring, Maryland.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Vernon and Cullen Schroder.
