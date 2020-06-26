× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 27, 1931-June 23, 2020

GRANDVIEW — Donald William Lett, age 89, of rural Grandview, was called home to his eternal rest on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Mercy Hospital, Iowa City.

The son of Harry Rudolph and Anna Sophia (Reinking) Lett was born March 27, 1931, in Wilton, Iowa.

Donald married Joyleen M. Grummer on May 27, 1951. He milked Holstein dairy cows and farmed south of Wilton. He worked at Russelloy Foundry, Durant. He also worked for Monsanto for 18 years, retiring in 1993.

He married Joyce Verlee McDaniel on August 4, 1978, in Wilton, Iowa.

He is survived by his children, Monica Lett, Falconer, New York, Rev. Randy Donald (Peggy) Lett, Sawyer, Michigan, Marika (Frank) Buchman, Rock Island, Illinois, Malisa (Tim) Davies, Ankeny, Iowa, and Robert Williamson of Louisiana; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; brother, Edwin (Betty) Lett, Tipton, Iowa; and special friends, Dona Anderson, Jean Day and Lynn Snyder.

Those who preceded him in death were his parents; both wives; great- grandson, Christian Boersma; sisters, Norma Lett and Arlene (Lloyd) Hein; and brothers, Elwood Lett and Wilbert (Violet) Lett.