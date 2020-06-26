Donald William Lett
0 entries

Donald William Lett

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Donald William Lett

May 27, 1931-June 23, 2020

GRANDVIEW — Donald William Lett, age 89, of rural Grandview, was called home to his eternal rest on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Mercy Hospital, Iowa City.

The son of Harry Rudolph and Anna Sophia (Reinking) Lett was born March 27, 1931, in Wilton, Iowa.

Donald married Joyleen M. Grummer on May 27, 1951. He milked Holstein dairy cows and farmed south of Wilton. He worked at Russelloy Foundry, Durant. He also worked for Monsanto for 18 years, retiring in 1993.

He married Joyce Verlee McDaniel on August 4, 1978, in Wilton, Iowa.

He is survived by his children, Monica Lett, Falconer, New York, Rev. Randy Donald (Peggy) Lett, Sawyer, Michigan, Marika (Frank) Buchman, Rock Island, Illinois, Malisa (Tim) Davies, Ankeny, Iowa, and Robert Williamson of Louisiana; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; brother, Edwin (Betty) Lett, Tipton, Iowa; and special friends, Dona Anderson, Jean Day and Lynn Snyder.

Those who preceded him in death were his parents; both wives; great- grandson, Christian Boersma; sisters, Norma Lett and Arlene (Lloyd) Hein; and brothers, Elwood Lett and Wilbert (Violet) Lett.

Don never knew a stranger. He enjoyed wood working and sharing wooden toys he made. He had a love of farming and was an active member of FFA, Muscatine County Farm Bureau and 4H with his children.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020, from 5:-7 p.m. at Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Wapello. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Grandview Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established for the benefit of Victory Christian Center and Colonial Manor, Columbus Junction. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Family would like to thank Colonial Manor and staff for all the loving care given to our father, Donald.

To send flowers to the family of Donald Lett, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 28
Visitation
Sunday, June 28, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services
209 Franklin Street
Wapello, IA 52653
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 29
Graveside Service
Monday, June 29, 2020
11:00AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News