Donald William Schroeder

He graduated from Danville High School and went on to college where he excelled on the basketball court. After winning his education degree, Don went on to successfully coach and teach for 32 years, culminating his career by winning an Iowa State Basketball Championship in 1989. After retirement, Don spent several years pursuing a variety of interests: He was an avid golfer moving to Bella Vista, Arkansas, where he and Martha lived right on the golf course. His family was always his greatest joy and he spent many happy hours in their company.