March 26, 1938-July 28, 2020
BURLINGTON -- Donald William Schroeder was born March 26, 1938, Burlington, Iowa, and died on July 28, 2020, at Foxwood Springs, Raymore, Missouri.
His parents were Melvin Schroeder (spouse Jean Schroeder) and Violet (Hasenkamp) Schroeder (spouse Everett Miller). On May 28, 1960, he married the love of his life, Martha Louise Susich and they remained happily married for 60 fantastic years.
He graduated from Danville High School and went on to college where he excelled on the basketball court. After winning his education degree, Don went on to successfully coach and teach for 32 years, culminating his career by winning an Iowa State Basketball Championship in 1989. After retirement, Don spent several years pursuing a variety of interests: He was an avid golfer moving to Bella Vista, Arkansas, where he and Martha lived right on the golf course. His family was always his greatest joy and he spent many happy hours in their company.
Don is survived by his wife Martha (Raymore, Missouri), his daughter Traci Keeler and significant other Mike Helton (Lee's Summit, Missouri), son Greg Schroeder and daughter-in-law Heather Schroeder (New Boston, Illinois), son Eric Schroeder and daughter-in-law Heather Schroeder (Greenwood, Missouri).
Don's four amazing grandchildren are Chase Keeler, Jordan Heaton (and spouse Joe Heaton), Drake Schroeder (and fiance Taylor Jones) and Journey Schroeder. Don has two awesome great-grandchildren Lucas Heaton and Paisley Heaton. He is also survived by siblings Bob Schroeder (Danville, Iowa), Mary Patrick (Danville, Iowa) and Wayne Miller (St. Joseph, Missouri). He was preceded in death by siblings Sue Patrick and Connie Faidley.
Due to the public health crisis, the family is foregoing a public memorial service. Family requests that in lieu of flowers or cards, donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association at
https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzheimersChampions or the Muscatine Community Foundation Donald William Schroeder Memorial Scholarship Fund at: https://www.muscatinecommunityfoundation.org/
