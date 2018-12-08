Donna Hand

May 5, 1949-December 4, 2018
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — Donna Jean Hand, 69, of Rock Falls died Tuesday, December 4, 2018, at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.
Donna was born on May 5, 1949, in Sterling, the daughter of Marvin Eugene Trimble and Jean Eileen (Nielander) Waller. She married Fred Hand on December 3, 1983, at the Rock Falls United Methodist Church. Donna worked for over 35 years at Lawrence Brothers Manufacturing. She enjoyed playing cards, crocheting, bowling and doing puzzles.
Survivors include her husband, Fred; her parents, Marvin Trimble of Colby, Wisconsin, and Jean Waller of Freeport, Illinois; three children, Pam (Dennis) Coil of Mount Morris, Illinois, and Laura Cornilsen and Ed Tompkins (Robin), all of Rock Falls; six grandchildren, Jennifer (Reece) Wallace, Matthew (Farrell) Cain, Michael Tompkins, Gary Tompkins, Anthony Cornilsen and Ashleigh Tompkins; five great-grandchildren, Miley Smith, Brian Wallace, Emilia Wallace, Aubreigh Tompkins and Madilyn Cain; two brothers, William Trimble of Monroe, Wisconsinn, and David Trimble (Holly Peterson) of Muscatine, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one grandson, Brian Cain, and one brother, Robert Trimble.
A gathering of family and friends will be on Saturday, December 8, 2018, from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls. Memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Brad Wilson officiating.
