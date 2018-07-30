November 15, 1931-July 27, 2018
WEST LIBERTY, Iowa - Donna L. Blair, 86, passed away peacefully Friday, July 27th, at Simpson Home Assisted Living after a brief illness.
Funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 30, 2018, at the Cedar Valley United Methodist Church, West Liberty. Visitation Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty. Burial will be in the Oak Ridge Cemetery, West Liberty. A memorial fund has been established. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com.
Donna was born November 15, 1931, to Levi and Susanna (Howell) Eichelberger. She grew up in the High Prairie area of rural Muscatine. She was a 1949 graduate of Muscatine High School, finishing at the top of her class. After graduating from Muscatine Junior College, she taught 4th grade at Lincoln School for two years.
Donna was married to Marvin R. Blair on June 14, 1953, at High Prairie Church in rural Muscatine. They are parents of Jeff (Sandy) Blair, Marsha (Craig) Farmer, Allan (Jennifer) Blair, Brenda (Mark) Pelzer and Wesley.
Donna was a substitute teacher in the West Liberty School District and later spent time volunteering at the schools. Donna also worked at the Muscatine County ASCS office for 17 years before retiring in 1994. She was a member of Cedar Valley United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Community Club, and West Liberty Mealsite. She was an avid reader and enjoyed playing piano and spending time with her grandchildren.
Marvin and Donna served as AFS host parents to Ewald (Wally) Pretner of Austria from 1980-81.
Donna is survived by her husband of 65 years, Marvin; children Jeff, Marsha, Allan and Brenda; grandchildren Kyle Blair, Jared (Brittany) Farmer, Laura Farmer, Levi (Jen) Blair, Spencer Blair and Heather, Lauren Blair and Ryan, Andy (Anne) Pelzer, Suzie Pelzer and Ricco, Matt (Angie) Pelzer; and great-grandchildren, Kaden and Keagen Blair, Merik and Pacen Blair, Lucas and Elliot Farmer, Easton Blair; brother Virgil (Joan) Eichelberger, sisters-in-law Beverly Blair and Marcella Gow.
She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Richard and Marlin; and son, Wesley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.