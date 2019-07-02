November 5, 1944-June 21, 2019
LE CENTER - Donna Lea Smith, age 74, died on June 21, 2019 at her home in Le Center, Minn., after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Funeral service was held on Monday, June 24, at 10 a.m. at the Le Center Funeral Home. Interment was at Calvary Cemetery in Le Center.
Donna was born November 5, 1944, to Keith and La Donna (Bierman) Hadley in New Hampton, Iowa. Donna attended Fredericksburg High School. She was united in marriage to Thomas Calvin Smith on September 1, 1963, at United Peace Church in Fredericksburg, Iowa. Donna was an elementary school secretary. Donna was also a partner with her husband, Tom, in R&H Meat Market in Muscatine, Iowa, before working as a cashier at Wal-Mart for more than 26 years before her retirement.
Donna devoted her life to her family. She enjoyed spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren's sporting events. Donna also enjoyed cooking, baking, planting flowers, writing poems, sketching, taking care of her home, and antiquing.
Donna is survived by her husband, Thomas Smith of Le Center; daughter, Susy Roemhildt (Keith Swaggert) of Le Center; sons, Scott (Angela) Smith of Fredericksburg, and Tim (Megan) Smith of Johnston, Iowa; grandchildren, Morgan Kes of Montgomery, Austin Roemhildt-Herda of Le Center, Reagan Roemhildt-Herda of Le Center, Madison Roemhildt-Herda of Le Center, Cooper Smith of Johnston, and Jackson Smith of Johnston; brothers-in-law Richard (Rita) Hadley of Colbert, Wash., and Jack Smith of Fredericksburg; and sisters-in-law, Sue Hadley of Tuscon, Ariz., Mary King of Fredericksburg, and Margaret (Howard) Campbell of Nashua, Iowa.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Keith and La Donna Hadley; brother, Roger Hadley; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Calvin and Helen Smith; sister-in-law, Diane Speicher; and brother-in-law, Harry King.
