February 13, 1934-October 13, 2018
MUSCATINE — Donna M. Grace, 84, of Muscatine passed away on Saturday, October 13, 2018, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Muscatine Memorial Park. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in Donna's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Donna Mae Honts was born on February 13, 1934, in Muscatine, the daughter of Elmer and Gladys (Thomas) Honts. On July 3, 1962, Donna was united in marriage to William E. Grace; they later divorced. Donna retired from Thatcher Plastics after 35 years. She enjoyed going to the casino, yard work, flower gardening and was an avid Cubs fan.
Donna will be deeply missed by her children, Sherrie Hesford of Muscatine, William (Dawn) Grace Jr. of Davenport and Marty Joe Grace of Muscatine; four grandchildren, Benjamin, Tiffany, William and Anthony; one great-grandchild, Katie; brothers, Donald Honts of Fruitland and Frank Honts of Muscatine; and two sisters, Carolyne Conlin and Phyllis Honts, both of Muscatine.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Lynn, Thomas, Robert and Richard Honts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.