Donna Puckett

October 14, 1949-May 29, 2021

MUSCATINE — Donna J. Puckett, 71, previously of Illinois, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Bettendorf.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at noon at the American Legion. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com

Memorials may be made to her family, Angie Puckett, at 1111 W. 3rd Street, Wilton Iowa, 52778, or Sheena Krueger ,at 1453 231st Street, Letts, Iowa, 52754, for Christopher's care.

Donna was born on October 14, 1949, in Joliet, Illinois, the daughter of Earl Moore and Laverne Bass. She married John Francis Puckett in 1966 in Aledo, Illinois. They later divorced, and she never remarried.

She graduated from Joliet High School and then graduated from Muscatine Community College. She worked at CDS in Wilton until retirement.

Donna was the best cook and taught her family her favorite recipes. She was a feisty package of dynamite who loved her kids and grandkids. She was very caring and would help anyone in need of it.