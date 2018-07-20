October 3, 1946-July 18, 2018
MUSCATINE — Donna Rae Stoddard, 71, of Muscatine, passed away on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at her home. Cremation rites have been facilitated by the FCS Life Transition and Cremation Center. A Celebration of Life for Donna will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com. The Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for Donna's arrangements and his family.
Donna Rae Howard was born on October 3, 1946, in Muscatine, daughter of Herman L. “Pete” and Jessie (Hubbs) Howard. On April 24, 1992, Donna was united in marriage to Jack Marvin Stoddard in Muscatine. Donna loved going to the casino and playing bingo.
Donna will be deeply missed by her husband, Jack of Muscatine; children, James (Bonnie Kruse) Eister, Bonna (fiancé, Daryl Bowdre) Eister and Gina (Alan) Garcia, all of Muscatine; step-children, Jack Stoddard Jr. of Muscatine, Kelly (Erin) Stoddard of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Maranda Stoddard of Lincoln; ten grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and one brother, Mike Howard, of Muscatine.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Larry, Herman ‘Boyd” and Carl Howard.
