Donna Ruth Birkhofer
0 entries

Donna Ruth Birkhofer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Donna Ruth Birkhofer

February 23, 1927-February 10, 2020

WILTON — Donna Ruth Birkhofer, 92, of Wilton, Iowa, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020, at Leland Smith Assisted Living in Wilton.

Donna was born in Wilton on February 23, 1927, to Herman and Mildred (Ringgenberg) Thurston. She graduated from Wilton High School in 1945 and attended AIC in Davenport. Donna married Donald A. Birkhofer on June 30, 1946, in Wilton. He preceded her in death on March 20, 2006.

Donna was a mail clerk for the Wilton Post Office, retiring after 25 years of service.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Wilton and the American Legion Auxiliary Post #584. She served on the boards of Wilton Sunset Housing, the Wilton Pool, and the Wilton/Durant Food Pantry.

She never met a stranger and was well known as "Grandma Donnie" or "Donna B". She enjoyed traveling, reading, swimming, and dancing. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and attending their events.

Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Wilton. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m.

Donna is survived by her daughter, Amber Owens of Wilton; sons, Dean (Jean) Birkhofer of Davenport and Dr. Dewey (Jan) Birkhofer of Albert Lea, Minn.; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and her brother, Bourke (Carla) Thurston of Wilton.

She was preceded in death by her husband; sister, Gladys; and brothers, Robert, Dean, Landon and Keith Thurston.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the First Presbyterian Church or St. Mary's Catholic Church Building Fund in her memory.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Donna Birkhofer, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 13
Memorial Visitation
Thursday, February 13, 2020
3:00PM-6:00PM
First Presbyterian Church
213 W. 5th Street
Wilton, IA 52778
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Donna's Memorial Visitation begins.
Feb 13
Memorial Service
Thursday, February 13, 2020
6:00PM
First Presbyterian Church
213 W. 5th Street
Wilton, IA 52778
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Donna's Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News