June 24, 1933-June 23, 2019
DAVENPORT — Dorae Miller, 85, of Davenport passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Davenport Lutheran Home. Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, June 28, 2019, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until the time of service at the mortuary. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or Davenport Lutheran Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Dorae, the daughter of Orville and Ethel (Reiling) Stout, was born on June 24, 1933, in Montpelier. She married Robert R. Miller on May 28, 1955, in Davenport after he completed his service with the U.S. Air Force. She was employed by Republic Companies for over 35 years before retiring.
Dorae was a kind-hearted and caring person who always put others first. Family meant everything to her and she especially loved her grandchildren and their visits to see her or her to see them. She was very curious and loved learning all that she could about people, making friends easily.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband, Robert R. Miller; children, Marty Miller, Bettendorf, Daniel (Donna) Miller, Cypress, Texas, Lisa Miller, Davenport, and Tracy Miller, Seattle, Wash.; grandchildren, Scott Miller, U.S. Navy, Germany, Samantha (Jonathon) Wilson, Cypress, Texas, and Shannon Miller, Cypress, Texas; great-granddaughter, Karen Sha Miller, Raeford, N.C.; niece and nephews, Mark (Sandy) Butnuh, South Pasadena, Calif., Cathy Cooley, Davenport, and Steve Cooley, Davenport; great-nephews, John Cooley, Minneapolis, Minn., and Patrick Cooley, Davenport; and half-brother, Loren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Karen Sue Miller; and infant sister, Barbara Jean.
