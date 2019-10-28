November 23, 1925-October 25, 2019
LETTS — Doris Clark, 93, of Letts, passed away, on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Colonial Manor. Visitation will be held 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from at the Letts United Methodist Church with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Grandview Cemetery with a luncheon to follow. Memorials may be left to the family. Sympathy notes may be left at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. The Stacy-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for the family.
Doris was born November 23, 1925, near Mediapolis, Iowa, to Fred and Esther Gerling. She attended rural schools in Louisa County, graduated from Grandview Consolidated School in 1943, and attended summer school college classes to obtain a certificate to teach in rural schools in Louisa County. She taught at Pleasant View, Oakland, and Indian Creek Schools.
She married Richard Keith Clark in 1947. They lived near Columbus Junction and later purchased a farm near Letts, Iowa. She was later employed as an Income Maintenance Worker at the Louisa County Department of Human Services.
Doris was a member of the United Methodist Church of Letts, a member of the Louisa County Historical Society. She was the secretary, treasurer for the Iowa Pearl Harbor Survivors for the state of Iowa. An avid reader and watcher of any baseball game; her favorite teams were the Cardinals and Cubs.
Doris was loved and will be greatly missed by her sons, Charles (Delaine) Clark, Jim Clark, Craig (Danette) Clark; all of Letts; daughters Linda (Bill) Quigley, Joyce Clark Tisor of Columbus Junction; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, sister Mildred Bean of Columbus Junction and our dear family friend John Newell.
Doris is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Keith Clark; brothers, Clarence, Ralph, Kenneth, Dale; sisters, Edna and Lilian; son-in-law, Larry Tisor.
