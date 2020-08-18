× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 28, 1925 - August 16, 2020

WILTON — Doris Adelle Guy, age 94, of Wilton, Iowa, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, at the Wilton Retirement Community, Wilton. A visitation will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Bentley Funeral Home, Wilton. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Oakdale Cemetery, Wilton. Masks are recommended for both events. Memorials may be given to the Wilton United Methodist Church in her memory. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Doris was born on September 28, 1925, the daughter of Harold and Ruth (Gauthier) Covell in rural Cedar County. She graduated from Wilton High School with the Class of 1942 and later attended the American Institute of Commerce in Davenport. After college, Doris worked as a secretary at the Rock Island Arsenal for several years. She married Robert Guy on April 4, 1945, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Robert died on November 15, 2010.

Doris was a homemaker, who cherished taking care of her family. She also worked alongside her husband, Robert, on the family farm, before they retired in 1984. She was a member of the Wilton United Methodist Church, Order of the Eastern Star #167, and the American Legion Auxiliary #584. She enjoyed creating and collecting porcelain dolls. Most of all, Doris loved to research her family genealogy.