Doris Lorraine Trask

November 27, 1929-April 22, 2019

URBANA, Iowa - Doris Lorraine Trask, 89, of Urbana, Iowa, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital under the care of hospice.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church, 5338 Johnson Avenue SW, Cedar Rapids, officiated by Rev. Jay Jentink. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday evening at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories Stateroom. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will take place at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery.

Doris was born November 27, 1929, in Muscatine, Iowa, to Herman and Helen Theobald. She was united in marriage to Richard Trask on April 25, 1953. To this union, three sons were born.

Doris enjoyed being a homemaker, wife, mother, and grandmother to her family. Her hobbies included reading, doing coloring books, and taking care of Athena, her beloved cat. She will be missed by all of family and friends.

Doris is survived by sons, Terry Trask, of New Sharon and Michael Trask of Urbana; four grandchildren, Nick, Erik, Angie, and Richard; eight great- grandchildren; her brother, Herman Theobald Jr.; and two nephews and a niece.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; and son, Randall Trask.

Memorial donations may be directed to Calvary Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be left for the family at cedarmemorial.com.

