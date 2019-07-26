Dorothy Devore-Smith

January 10, 1945-July 24, 2019
MUSCATINE — Dorothy Jean DeVore-Smith, 74, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Trinity UnityPoint Hospital – Muscatine.
A graveside service will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Susan Bantz will officiate. A time of food and fellowship will be held at the American Legion at noon on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Memorials can be made to St. Joseph Indian School, a Native American non-profit. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Dorothy was born on January 10, 1945, the daughter of Alfred and Ethel Kullums Atkins. She married Ronald DeVore in 1964. He preceded her in death. She later married Mack Smith in October of 2002.
She was a caregiver at Lutheran Homes for 35 years.
Dorothy loved her family and enjoyed entertaining, especially at Christmas time. She ran the Bix at age 55. She also enjoyed making cakes for people and crocheting many projects.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Mack of Muscatine; her son, Chris DeVore and wife, Dorene, of Rock Island, Illinois; her daughters, Lisa Childers and husband, Steve, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Dena Westbrooks and husband, Mark, of Tipton, Shannon Swails and husband, Jeremy, of Muscatine, Sabrina Melvin and husband, Dennis, of Muscatine, and Jessica McGill of Muscatine; her brother, Delbert Atkins of Muscatine; 14 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers; four sisters; and two nephews.
