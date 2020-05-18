Dorothy Ella Carey

Dorothy was born April 3, 1919, to her parents Guy N. and Florence S. Flater on their farm southeast of West Liberty. She graduated from West Liberty High School in 1936. In her early years after high school she taught at a country school. She was united in marriage to Dr. John W. Carey on June 18, 1941. After their marriage, she and John lived in an apartment above the West Liberty veterinary office and started their family. She assisted John in his veterinary practice by helping with office administration. She was a member of the West Liberty United Methodist Church, where she served as organist for many years. Dorothy was also a member of UMW, P.E.O. Chapter AH, Women's Club, Eastern Star, IVMA Auxiliary, and WWII Veteran's Auxiliary. Dorothy enjoyed practicing and playing her music on both piano and organ. She relished time playing bridge with her couple's group and her ladies' club. She loved to read; and she spent a lot of time corresponding with family and friends, many of whom were shut in. Family was always the focus of her life and she made certain to get to their graduations, marriages, and other important life events. After raising her children she spent many years helping care for other family members.