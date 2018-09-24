February 21, 1923-September 20, 2018
MUSCATINE — Dorothy Hetzler, 95, of Muscatine, passed away on Thursday, September 20, 2018 at Bickford Cottage. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at 10:30 A.M. at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Interment will be in Bloomington Friends Cemetery. Following the interment, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the Bloomington-Muscatine Friends Church. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Bloomington-Muscatine Friends Church in Dorothy's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Dorothy Louise Crow was born on February 21, 1923 in Muscatine County, the daughter of Archibald William and Zula Amelia (Michael) Crow. On April 4, 1943, Dorothy was united in marriage to Gerald Arthur Hetzler in Muscatine. She was a 1941 graduate of Muscatine High School and had worked as an office manager at Heinz, Inc for 39-years. Dorothy was a member of the Bloomington-Muscatine Friends Church where she had served on the Ministry in Council. She served on the Red Cross Board and gave to her community in countless ways. Throughout her life, she enjoyed traveling with her husband and attending the drag races with her family. Dorothy was always happy for a good game of cards and thoroughly appreciated all types of pie.
Dorothy will be deeply missed by her daughter-in-law, Pat Hetzler; grandchildren, Robert and Kaylin of North Carolina and Edward and Angela of Florida; and three great grandchildren, Britny, Taran, and Justen.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband in 2005; son Tom in 2009; granddaughter, Stephanie in 2000; four brothers and two sisters.
