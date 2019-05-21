Dorothy Kaska

December 25, 1934-May 20, 2019
MUSCATINE, Iowa – Dorothy Marie Kaska, 84, of Muscatine passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Mercy Hospital, Iowa City.
A funeral mass will be held 10 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019, at St. Mathias Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. A time of food and fellowship will be held at Gannon Hall after the burial.
Visitation will be from 4 - 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home, with a Rosary Prayer Service by the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Joan of Arc Court 524, at 7 p.m. Online condolences may be left at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Dorothy was born on December 25, 1934, in Ainsworth, the daughter of Milo and Gezena Knottnerus Lasek. She married Lawrence "Larry" E. Kaska on April 16, 1955, in Iowa City. He preceded her in death on December 24, 2012.
She worked for the County Treasurer Department in the license plates division. She and Larry co-owned and operated Kaska Plumbing.
Dorothy was a member of the Ss. Mary and Mathias Parish and a Past Regent for the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Joan of Arc Court 524 (1969-1971). She loved her family very much and enjoyed Facebook so that she could keep up with all of their activities. She also was an excellent baker and seamstress and enjoyed reading and playing cards.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Angela M. (Mike) McDonough of Monticello, Judith A. (Bryan) Kanis of Altoona, and L. Duane (Dawn) Kaska, and Dwight A. (Sandra) Kaska, all of Muscatine, and Cindy S. (Greg) Cooper, of Ely; 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Larry Lasek of Ainsworth.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and one brother, Raymond Lasek.
